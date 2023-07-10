Cuba denounces lack of transparency for EU-CELAC Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced today the lack of transparency and manipulative behavior of the European Union (EU) in the preparation of the 3rd Summit with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



The foreign minister said on Twitter that Cuba will attend the event, scheduled for July 17-18, in a constructive spirit and will contribute to strengthening dialogue and cooperation between CELAC and EU, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, for the benefit of the people.



Through a video shared on the same social network, Rodriguez Parrilla said that for the Summit they are trying to impose restrictive formats that will make direct and transparent discussions impossible, in addition to hiding the contents of the debates from public opinion.



The Cuban diplomat described as disrespectful the decision of the European side to decide who will be the representatives of the Latin American and Caribbean region to attend the events.



Such behavior creates the conditions for the forums to become a scenario for attacks and singling out CELAC member countries, he affirmed.



Rodriguez Parilla expressed that EU behavior jeopardizes the possibility of reaching final agreements at the Summit.



Those who try to impose a Europeanist vision on the bi-regional relationship, pretending to ignore the priorities and interests of our region, will have no chance of success in Brussels, there is little time left, but it is not too late to avoid failure, Cuban diplomat concluded.



The 3rd EU-CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government is scheduled to take place in Brussels, Belgium, on July 17 and 18.