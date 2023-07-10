Yemen and Cuba discuss environmental cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) Yemen and Cuba discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in environmental matters, sustainable development and climate action at a meeting held in Aden between the Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi, and the Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Saba news agency reported.



Both parties talked about the agenda and priorities of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held later in the year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Al-Sharjabi highlighted the importance of strengthening environment-related links through joint technical consultations, capacity building, and the generation of new knowledge, taking advantage of what he described as “Cuba’s great capabilities and experience in this field”.



On her end, the Cuban official pointed out that Yemen could benefit from her country’s advances in science and environmental protection.