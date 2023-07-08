Cuba Regrets Deadly Gas Incident in South Africa





Havana, July 7 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez regretted the loss of human lives, including children and women, as a consequence of a toxic gas leakage in the South African city of Boksburg, northern South Africa.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez conveyed his condolences to the people and government of South Africa as well as to the relatives and Friends of the victims—17 deaths and 16 injured persons, according to local emergency services.



The incident occurred Thursday at the Angelo community, near Boksbur city, some 30 kilometers from Johannesburg, the most populated city in the country.