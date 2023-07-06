Cuba Grateful to Non-Aligned Support against US Blockade





Havana, July 5 (ACN) Cuba’s first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver Portal thanked the Non-Aligned Movement for its support against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



In his remarks at the Non-Aligned Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Cuban diplomat stressed the solidarity of the alliance and its denunciation of the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of states allegedly sponsors of terrorism.



Peñalver Portal considered it necessary to reactivate the Joint Coordination Committee between the Group of 77 plus China—currently chaired by Cuba—and the Non-Aligned Movement to send the world a message of unity and face the common challenges facing developing nations.



He reiterated the call to the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G-77 plus China to take place September 15 and 16 in Havana, where participants will address the challenges on development and the role of science, technology and innovation.



The Cuban government official called to defend the Non-Aligned Movement’s founding principles, multilateralism and the respect for the Charter and International Law, as well as the indispensable conditions for peaceful coexistence among of the states.