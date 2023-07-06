Climate Change Mitigation Actions are Vital and Urgent





Havana, July 5 (ACN) It is a must to urgently take action aimed to stop the increase of gas emissions into the atmosphere, the effects of climate variability and its impacts in Latin America and the Caribbean.



The statement was made by the President of the Cuban Environment Agency (AMA) Doctor Maritza Garcia based on the Report on the State of the Climate in Latin America in 2022, presented by the general secretary of the World Meteorology Organization, Petteri Taalas, on Friday at the 8th Congress on Climate Change in Havana.



In the tropical Pacific Ocean, the El Nino phenomenon conditions prevail with possibilities to favor an increase in world temperatures and the appearance of harmful meteorological and climatic patterns, the Finnish scientist said.



The Cuban environmentalist described as crucial the stepping up of climate-related actions to design and build a more resilient world and strengthen efficacy and the access to early warning systems, either new or upgraded, for priority sectors in each country of the region.



Cuba currently reports medium sea level increase estimates at 67 points in coastal areas, which allows the implementation of public policies and proceedings at local level, the environmentalist noted.



The Climate Change Congress will run till Friday; it’s one of the forums making up the 14th International Convention on the Environment and Development, which will also close that same day under the sponsorship of the Cuban Environment Agency of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment.