Cuba and Russia strengthen ties in education





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The establishment of cooperation links in the field of education was a major result of the recent visit that Cuban authorities of this sector paid to Russia.



Cuba’s Minister of Education Naima Barreto remarked that the meetings with Russian officials such as Valeri Falkov, head of Science and Higher Education, made it possible to identify goals, synergies and development possibilities.



Barreto, who headed the Cuban delegation together with the Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluja, highlighted that both countries can organize the stay of each other’s children in leisure, health and sport centers. She also praised the value of Russian pedagogy to develop talent, qualify trainers for international Olympiads, and the production of toys and educational aids.



Likewise, agreements were signed to increase the teaching of both countries’ language and culture and launch joint research projects on the quality of education, ITC use, and the upgrading of professionals in Cuban strategic sectors, including the National Sustainable Development Plan until 2030.