Cuban President Says G-77 Environmental Meeting was Positive





Havana, July 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the willingness of environment ministers and high-level officials of the Group of 77 plus China about promoting international cooperation in science, technology and innovation.



On his Twitter account, the head of state said the ministerial meeting’s proved common efforts towards the protection of the environment and the sustainable use of natural resources.



The meeting, held Tuesday at Havana’s Hotel Nacional de Cuba and presided over by deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman, was a critical and constructive dialog on the most pressing environmental issues of our time, the President noted.



The forum tackled the lack of appropriate financing by developed nations of technology transfers and the development of capacities, Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.



The meeting of environment ministers with the Group of 77 plus China was a major form of the 14th International Convention on the Environment and Development, running here till Friday.