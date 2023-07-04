Cuba Condemns Israeli Air Raid of Refugee Camp





Havana, July 3 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez strongly condemned on Monday an Israeli military attack against a camp of refugees in the locality of Jenin, a Palestinian city in the northern West Bank.



The air raid cause human casualties among the civilian population and constitutes a threat to stability and peace in the Middle East, the Cuban official wrote on his Twitter account and demanded the end of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.



Bombers and drones along with the deployment of hundreds of troops were reportedly part of the military operation launched by Israel on Jenin refugee camp claiming at least nine lives and injuring over 50 others; some three thousand Palestinian refugees were forced to run away from the camp fearing the attack.