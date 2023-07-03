Bolivian and Cuban presidents hold talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) The Presidents of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce, reviewed several issues on the bilateral agenda, in talks held in Havana, Cuba's capital.



The meeting was held on Saturday, during a working visit of the Bolivian head of state, at the invitation of his Cuban counterpart, reports the Presidency of the island.



Promoting cooperation in areas of common interest, defined during Arce's official visit to Havana in December 2021, was the main objective of the exchange, which was also attended by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.



Diaz-Canel thanked his Bolivian counterpart for the food donation recently sent in support of the populations affected by the heavy rains that occurred in June in eastern Cuba.