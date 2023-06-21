Cuban and Vietnamese communist parties strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), said that the visit to the island of a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam ( VCP) will further strengthen ties between the two political formations.



As reported by the PCC on its website, Morales Ojeda received on Monday the Vietnamese representation, headed by Tran Duc Quan, member of the Central Committee of the VCP, secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party and chairman of the Provincial Council of Lam Dong.



The two sides exchanged on the state of inter-party relations and recalled the historic ties that unite Cuba and Vietnam, forged by historic leaders Fidel Castro Ruz and Ho Chi Minh, the PCC highlights.



These ties, the text added, remain today as continuity in the work of the new generations of leaders of the two countries.



The Secretary of Organization of the PCC thanked the visitors for their donation to the Cuban health system.



Tran Duc Quan reaffirmed the solidarity of his Party, government and people with Cuba, as well as the position of rejecting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



The Vietnamese delegation, made up of provincial leaders and businessmen, during its visit to Cuba has exchanged with Party and Government leaders of the provinces of Matanzas and Havana.



The objective, according to the PCC, was to comply with the agreements signed for the promotion and development of collaboration, solidarity and working relations between the PCC and the VCP.