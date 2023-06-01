Cuba Takes Part of UN South-South Cooperation Session





Havana, May 30 (ACN) A Cuban delegation headed by first deputy Foreign Trade and Investment minister Ana Teresita Gonzalez is attending the 21st Session of the United Nations High-Level Committee on South-South Cooperation.



Debates, underway till June 2nd, mainly focus on stepping up recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through South-South and triangular cooperation, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The session is also targeting the advancement of the Buenos Aires Plan of Action to Promote and Implement Technical Cooperation among Developing Nations, and the new guidelines drawn up as part of the South-South Cooperation Strategy, among other significant issues.

The Cuban delegation also includes the vice-director for International Agencies with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madelin Rodriguez.