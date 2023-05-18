All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
18
May Thursday

Cuba congratulates Kingdom of Norway on its national day



HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) congratulated the people and government of the Kingdom of Norway on the occasion of its National Day.

Through a message posted on Twitter, MINREX ratified Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening ties between the two nations.

Norway's Constitution Day is celebrated on May 17, in commemoration of the signing of its Charter in 1814.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News