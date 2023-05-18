Cuba congratulates Kingdom of Norway on its national day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) congratulated the people and government of the Kingdom of Norway on the occasion of its National Day.



Through a message posted on Twitter, MINREX ratified Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening ties between the two nations.



Norway's Constitution Day is celebrated on May 17, in commemoration of the signing of its Charter in 1814.