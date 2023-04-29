Cuban party delegation concluded its visit to China





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) The visit to China by a Cuban delegation, headed by the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales Ojeda, concluded on Thursday, after an extensive program of activities in Beijing, and the municipality of Shanghai.



On Twitter, Morales Ojeda stressed that the five days of work in the Asian nation were fruitful and useful, and in them both nations continued to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation.



In his message, the official thanked the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for its attentions, as well as for its expressions of appreciation and support for Cuba.



Cuban delegation arrived in Beijing on Sunday to begin a tour of three socialist countries with the aim of exchanging with party and government authorities.



As the first activity on its program, Cubans visited the Chairman Mao Zedong Memorial Hall in Tiananmen Square and laid a wreath on behalf of the PCC, its government and people to the founder of the CCP and the People's Republic of China.



The Secretary of Organization of the PCC Central Committee held meetings with Li Qiang, Premier of the Asian country; Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CCP; Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the CCP; and Chen Jinping, Secretary of the Party Committee in Shanghai, among other Chinese authorities.



During the exchanges, both parties reiterated their willingness to strengthen cooperation for mutual benefit, as part of the road to the construction of socialism.



The Cuban delegation also participated at the 5th Theoretical Seminar between the PCC and the CCP, where they discussed the challenges in the construction of socialism, and as a culmination, two cooperation agreements were signed between party and youth organizations of the two countries.



In Shanghai, the delegation visited the Guvei Civic Center, about which Morales Ojeda affirmed that it constitutes a contributing experience for the work in Cuban neighborhoods.