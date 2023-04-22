Cuba Greets Muslim after Ramadan

Havana, April 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated Cuban and world Muslims on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the sacred month of Ramadan.
On his Twitter account, the minister also wished the Muslims his wish for peace and prosperity.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, respected by Muslims around the world as the month to fast, pray and reflect.
