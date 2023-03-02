Cuba thanks Ecuador's rejection of U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, director general of Consular Affairs and Services to Cubans Living Abroad, thanked the expressions of solidarity received from the Ecuadorian Parliament against the U.S. blockade and called them a sign that Cuba is not alone.



At a meeting in Quito with the Inter-Parliamentary Group of Solidarity with Cuba of the National Assembly of Ecuador, the official acknowledged the support of the parliamentarians of that country who condemn such U.S. Cuba policy.



“The blockade encourages the migratory flow,” Soberón said as he described the reality of life in Cuba and gave details of the policies regarding Cuban nationals based in other countries, including consular services, the chance to participate in the discussion of bills and the opportunities available to them to contribute to the economic development of the country.



Soberón Guzmán and his delegation arrived in Quito to attend the 10th Round of Talks on Migratory Issues between Cuba and Ecuador, to be held on Friday.