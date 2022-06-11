Cuba to participate at WTO Ministerial Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) A Cuban delegation will participate at the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), to be held June 12-15, in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to Cuban ministry of foreign trade and investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym) on its website, the Cuban delegation will be headed by the deputy minister of the sector, Deborah Rivas Saavedra.

The statement reads that at the meeting, Cuba will have the opportunity to denounce the continued and tightened economic, commercial and financial blockade by the US government, the extraterritorial Helms Burton Act and the hostile policy of the previous administration, which remains to date under the mandate of President Biden.

In operation since January 1995, and with 164 members, the WTO has among its main objectives to serve as a forum for the negotiation of agreements aimed at reducing restrictions to international trade.