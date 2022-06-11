Cuba and the European Union hold exchange in Havana

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) With the aim of strengthening economic, trade, investment and financial ties, the 4th Session of the Subcommittee on Cooperation between Cuba and the European Union (EU) began today in Havana.

During the meeting, held at the Hotel Nacional, they will review progress on priority issues of the new Multiannual Indicative Program 2021-2027, a document to be launched officially as part of the session.

Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, Cuban first deputy minister of foreign trade and investment ( MINCEX by its acronym in Spanish), said that the exchange will help to deepen bilateral cooperation in different areas of interest and will allow to create networks of participation with future perspectives.

The event will discuss the framework of the European Union's regional cooperation 2021-2024 with Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the dynamics of triangular cooperation.

Jolita Butkeviciene, director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the EU's Directorate General for International Partnerships, indicated that they will address the priorities of both parties in order to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

The session will also be attended by Jonathan Hatwell, head of the Division for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean of the European External Action Service; Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, EU ambassador to Cuba, as well as representatives of the diplomatic staff of the Member States of that political community.

The Cuba-European Union Cooperation Subcommittee has been developed since 2018 as part of the activities carried out in the framework of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement.