Cuba stresses condemnation of U.S. blockade at the People’s Summit

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla remarked today that the People’s Summit in Los Angeles condemns the U.S. blockade under the call “Let Cuba live", echoed by many who demand the White House to put an end to this 63-plus year old policy that stifles the Cuban economy and its people.

The People's Summit brings together more than 200 community organizations, social movements, labor unions and progressive forces gathered to make the region heard and defend its right to democracy.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the People's Summit is the truly consequential political event that is taking place these days.

The 9th Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles, excluded Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which generated widespread rejection within the hemisphere.