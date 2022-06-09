Joe Biden Administration Lifts Travel and Remittance Restrictions to Cuba





Havana, Jun 8 (ACN) Washington announced on Wednesday the lifting of restrictions on group people-to-people trips to Cuba along with family remittances, two measures previously imposed by the former US Donald Trump administration.



The new changes allow group people-to-people educational travel to Cuba under supervision by an organization operating under US jurisdiction. Transactions related to these trips and other linked to the organization of professional meetings or conferences in Cuba will be also allowed, according to PL news agency.



The three-month 1000 US dollar cap to family remittances is also dropped without details about the way such remittance processing will take place.



The US Office for Foreign Assets Control –OFAC—under the US Treasury said that the new actions will be published on the Federal Register on Thursday, making it clear that individual person-to-person trips and tourist visits to Cuba are still prohibited.



US President Joe Biden said last May that he would drop some of the 243 anti-cuba measures adopted by his predecessor Donald Trump, but those measures are still in force.



Cuban authorities say that Biden’s measures go on the right path but are still short enough as long as the US economic blockade is not lifted.