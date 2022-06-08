Intergovernmental dialogue between Cuba and Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The strengthening of economic relations with Belarus can be the gateway for Cuban products to that European region, according to Inalvis Bonachea Gonzalez, Europe Trade Policy director of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba, during the 10th meeting of the Cuban-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission for economic and commercial cooperation currently taking place in this city—13 years after it was last held—between the working groups of the two countries, who also discussed issues related to the industrial, agri-food and banking-financial sectors.



Bonachea González encouraged the expansion of trade relations with Belarus in order to increase Cuban exports to that country— which could include charcoal, citrus juice, tropical fruit and fresh vegetable purees, honey in bulk, other nutritional supplements and beekeeping mixtures for the retail market—and the search of solutions to minimize the ongoing financial problems, such as the credit line granted by the Belarus Development Bank to the Foreign Bank of Cuba and the International Bank of Commerce that will pave the way for major agricultural projects in the Island.



Evgeny Shestakov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, stressed the importance of this meeting to boost bilateral economic relations and trade. He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the accident at the Saratoga Hotel in May.

Both parties will sign the final protocol of the 10th Session of the Cuban-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission, whose scope is expected to reach other fields, including the scientific-technical sphere.