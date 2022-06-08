All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Mexico urges respect for the sovereignty of nations



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged rejection of interventionism and disrespect for the independence and sovereignty of nations, in light of President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the IX Summit of the Americas.

López Obrador remarked that the United States sticks to obsolete policies that label these countries as dictatorships to ban them from the Summit rather than seeking solutions through dialogue and integration.

AMLO, who refused to attend the continental meeting, also condemned the negative impact of the U.S. blockade on the Cuban people as well as the U.S. pressure on his government to close the southern border to the passage of migrants, calling instead to develop a relationship of respect and cooperation not marked by xenophobia and discrimination against those people.

