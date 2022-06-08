Summit of the Peoples will Demand End of US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Jun 7 (ACN) The Summit of the Peoples, a civil society forum running June 8-10, parallel to the Summit of the Americas in L.A., will address the urgent need to lift the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



According to the Twitter account of the page Cuba vs Blockade, the forum will be truly inclusive summit where participants will debate, among other issues, the impact of the US blockade against Cuba and the need to immediately lift it. This page also retweeted a message by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel affirming that the forum will be an outstanding political event to be hosted by the US city of Los Angeles.



The forum’s agenda includes a panel entitled “Let Cuba Live” with participants expressing their rejection of the US blockade, which was strengthened by the US Donald Trum administration and kept in force by the government led by President Joe Biden.



With three previous editions, the Summit of the Peoples is gathering over 200 community organizations, social movements, unions, and progressive forces which raise the voices of the countries of this region and their right to democracy.



The Summit of the Peoples takes place across from the building hosting the Summit of the Americas, which excluded Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. For this reason the social network of the forum called the latter one Biden’s Exclusion Summit and also reported that local neighbors hung up a placard reading “Let Cuba Live.”



The exclusion of Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan leaders from the 9th Summit of the Americas raised huge gestures of support in this part of the world with actions against the US political move.



In an official statement on Monday, the Cuban Revolutionary government condemned the anti-democratic and arbitrary exclusion of some nations and appreciated the firm stance by numerous governments in defense of the participation of all nations at the Summit of the America on equal footing.