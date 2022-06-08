Summit of the Americas is Doomed to Failure





Havana, Jun 7 (ACN) The Network in Defense of Humanity predicted the failure of the 9th Summit of the Americas underway in Los Angeles, due to its exclusion of some countries of this hemisphere.



On the Twitter account of the webpage “Pensando Americas” (Thinking The Americas https://twitter.com/PensarAmericas ), the group of intellectuals and social movements -- https://indefenseofhumanity.org/ -- wrote that “This will be the Summit of Failure, of exclusions, of the showoff, not a summit that really considers the problems affecting Latin American peoples.



Personalities, governments and even presidents like Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have recently rejected the discriminatory policy of the United States that blocked the participation of Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan representatives in the Summit of the Americas.



The Cuban government issued a statement condemning the anti-democratic and arbitrary exclusion, as well high-level US maneuvers to prevent regional governments from not attending the Los Angeles forum if all the countries were not invited.



The statement read that the Biden Administration underestimated the support given to Cuba as they tried to impose their unilateral and internationally rejected hostile policy against the Caribbean island nation as if it were a hemispheric stance adopted by consensus.



The 9th Summit of the Americas, running till Jun 10 takes place in Los Angeles, USA, four years after its eight edition, held April 2018 in Lima, Peru, which former US President Donald Trump did not attend raising huge criticism.