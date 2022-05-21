Cuba and Timor Lester mark 20 years of diplomatic relations





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, assured today that there is potential to further strengthen the historic ties that unite Cuba and Timor Leste and expand bilateral collaboration between the two nations, in a day in which both countries mark 20 years of diplomatic relations.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister considered that there have been two decades of fruitful friendship, solidarity and cooperation between both nations.



Cuban foreign ministry, on the same social network, also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Timor Lester, established on May 20, 2002, and which made Cuba the second country, after China, to recognize the independence of that Southeast Asian nation.



During the 20 years of diplomatic relations, the ties between Cuba and Timor Leste have transcended the political arena.



In that nation there is a Cuban medical brigade made up of more than 150 aid workers who provide assistance and teaching services, while about twenty East Timorese doctors are studying specialties in Cuba.