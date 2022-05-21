Cuba condemns encouragement of US blockade to irregular migration





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Cuba denounced before the United Nations that the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, tightened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, constitutes a drive for irregular migration. .



During the1rst Review Forum on International Migration, the Cuban deputy FMV, Elio Rodriguez, assured that this policy, aimed at causing discouragement among Cubans through hardships and needs, constitutes a flagrant violation of the most basic human rights.



Several US administrations have implemented policies that encourage irregular emigration from Cuba to that country, which favors criminal activities such as the illegal smuggling of migrants and human trafficking, he stressed.



Rodríguez also reiterated the island's commitment to the objectives of the Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular migration, whose implementation, he asserted, is exacerbated by the application and reinforcement of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States.



However, Cuban diplomat assured that the Cuban government will continue working, along with other countries, in favor of regular, orderly and safe migration.



The 1rst Review Forum on International Migration, which concludes Friday in New York, takes place four years after the adoption of the Global Compact on migration issues.



During the event, the high representatives of the United Nations stressed that the reality of the globalized world imposes the urgent need for cooperation among all States as a key basis for the formulation and implementation of migration policies.