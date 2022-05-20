Cuban Deputy Premier on Working Visit to Turkey





Havana, May 19 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz kicked off a working visit to Turkey on Thursday, which includes meetings with local government and trade authorities.



The Cuban government official already met with Nureddin Nebati, Turkish Finance Minister and with directives of the Centurion Pharmaceutical Company.



This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Turkey, which were officially set November 25, 1952.



The two countries maintain close links based on friendship and mutual respect.