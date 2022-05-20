Indian Business Delegation Visits Havana Scientific Park





Havana, May 19 (ACN) Doctor Asif IqbalI, president of India’s Economic Trade Organization (IETO) toured Havana’s Scientific and Technological Park to promote exchange with local experts about Cuban technology projects.



The IETO president and his delegation learned about two projects related to the local ecosystem, according to the Twitter account of the Havana Park.



Indian entrepreneurs and Cuban Chamber of Commerce representatives carried out an exchange at the Park, which they described as fruitful action in promoting the development of trade and cooperation.



Havana’s Scientific and Technological Park is a space offering opportunities to implement innovative projects which can boost the development of new companies in the areas of Communications Information Technologies in order to advance automation processes and guaranteed the technological sovereignty of the country.