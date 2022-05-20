Cuba Receives Medical Donation from Palestine





Havana, May 19 (ACN) The League of Graduates in Jordan, the Jordan-Cuba Friendship Association and members of the Cuban community in that country handed in a medical donation to the island valued at 16 thousand 400 dollars.



Watan Al Abadi, member of the Association of Palestinian Graduates in Cuba, explained that the donation includes 270 thousand syringes and 540 thousand needles in a symbolic and modest gesture to Cuba and with the aim to contribute to the COVID-19 vaccination here.



Yamira Palacios, head of the Collaboration Department at the Cuban Health Ministry said that the donated resources will be used in the benefit of the people at different healthcare centers in Cuba.



The vice-president of the Cuban-Arab Friendship Association Alfredo Deriche appreciated the Palestinian people’s permanent support of Cuba and acknowledged the solidarity expressed by hundreds of young people, future members of the Solidarity-with-Cuba Movement.

“We ratify our stance in defense of the cause of the Palestinian people and the necessity for a far-reaching, fair and lasting solution to their conflict,” said the official.



The donation hand-in ceremony, held at Havana’s Friendship Center, was attended by Palestine’s ambassador to Cuba Akram Samhan; the vice-president of the Cuban Friendship Institute Victor Gaute, and the director for Africa and the Middle East at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Alexander Pellicer.