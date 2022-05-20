Cuba welcomes China’s global security initiative





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuba welcomes the Global Security Initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his inaugural speech at the Boao Forum, a mechanism designed to promote security around the world.



This was stated by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on his official Twitter account, adding that Cuba agrees that we need a cooperative and sustainable security vision based on respect for the UN Charter and contrary to unilateralism.



During the Boao Forum, also known as the "Asian Davos", the Chinese President put forward the initiative and urged the international community to cooperate in this regard and strive to achieve economic and political stability and give up the mentality of cold war, unilateralism and bloc confrontation.



The Boao Forum for Asia 2022 Annual Conference was held April 20-22 in the island province of Hainan in southern China under the theme "The world in COVID-19 and beyond: working together for global development and shared future".