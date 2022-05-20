Biden's measures make no changes to Trump's policy





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said today on Twitter that the measures for Cuba announced this week by the Biden administration change nothing in the policy of maximum pressure against Cuba imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump, since the main actions designed to stifle the Cuban economy in detriment of the people, such as the 60-plus year-old U.S. blockade, remain in force.



“The United States is deceitfully trying to justify its decision to exclude several countries from the 9th Summit of the Americas to be held in June, which is a serious backward step for hemispheric relations,” he said.



The U.S. State Department announced Monday that the Biden administration ordered to reestablish commercial flights to Cuban cities other than Havana and to reactivate the family reunification program after a years-long suspension, as well as other measures regarding educational and professional exchanges, money remittances to Cuba and the consular services at the U.S. Embassy.



The Cuban government holds that, positive though they may be, these measures are very limited in that they leave in place the U.S. blockade.