Cuban Deputy Prime Minister on Official Visit to Iran





Havana, May 18 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz arrived in Teheran on Wednesday for an official visit that includes his participation at the 18th Session of the Cuba-Iran Intergovernmental Commission.



Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the Cuban deputy Prime Minister described as excellent current bilateral relations between their nations and stressed the high level of political dialog, while they agreed to step up the advancement of economic, commercial, financial and cooperation links, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz expressed their governments’ firm political will to face the coercive measures imposed by the United States on their countries in a unilateral and illegal manner.



The meeting was attended by Cuban Energy and Mines Minister Livan Arronte, the general director for Bilateral Affairs Emilio Lozada and Cuban ambassador to Iran Alberto Gonzalez Casals.