Mexican President will Hire Cuban Doctors despite Opposition Campaign





Havana, May 18 (ACN) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador responded to a media campaign against the deals signed in Cuba to hire Cuban medical personnel by reiterating his determination to honor the agreement to hire 500 Cuban doctors to guarantee the Mexican people’s right to healthcare.



During his daily press conference at the National Palace, the President heard arguments by oligarchic doctors who oppose free medical attention and medicines, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Lopez Obrador addressed the current lack of doctors in Mexico; he calculated some 50 thousand medical vacancies in poor and remote communities where people have no medical assistance because Mexican doctors do not want to work in such zones.



He referred to many healthcare centers, where state and federal governments do not have enough specialists or budgets, so he affirmed his commitment to hire 500 Cuban doctors to assist the Mexican people, as agreed to with Havana.



During Lopez Obrador’s visit to Cuba the two nations issued a declaration stating that they are entering a new stage in bilateral relations of solidarity, and in their diplomatic links which have been maintained over the past 120 years.