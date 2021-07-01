Cuba Reiterates its Support of CELAC





Havana, June 30 (ACN) Cuba ratified its support of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) as a genuine mechanism based on unity amidst regional diversity in The Americas.



During the 31 Meeting of CELAC National Coordinators, member delegations called for the setting up of an integral program for sanitary self-efficiency to reduce dependence on foreign factors and strengthen productive and distribution capacities of vaccines and drugs.



The general deputy director and regional representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Julio Berdegue presented a project on the response and recovery from the impact of COVID-19 in rural livelihood and food systems in the CELAC member nations through South-South Cooperation, according to a twit by CELAC.



The project aims at contributing to the recovery from the pandemic by promoting the transformation of agriculture and food systems through resilience and sustainability of rural livelihood in Latin America.



Meanwhile the executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America, Alicia Barcena presented a comprehensive plan for self-sufficiency in vaccines and medications to support CELAC in projecting a road towards the development of food production and distribution capacities in this continent.



CELAC is a regional inter-governmental mechanism promoting integration and development of its 32 Latin American and Caribbean member nations. The bloc was founded in February 2010.