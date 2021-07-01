Cuba and Mongolia to expand relations between diplomatic academies





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Rogelio Sierra, rector of the "Raúl Roa García" Higher Institute of International Relations of Cuba, held this Tuesday a meeting with Battsetseg Shagdar, ambassador of Mongolia, during which they discussed the possibilities to expand the exchange between diplomatic academies of both nations.



According to the Cuban diplomat´s tweet, in order to consolidate this initiative, the representatives of the two nations will soon sign a Cooperation Agreement.



"I held a meeting with the Ambassador of Mongolia, H.E. Ms. Battsetseg Shagdar. We explored possibilities of exchange between diplomatic academies of both countries and will soon sign a Cooperation Agreement," tweeted Sierra.



Last April 5, during an exchange held at the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in Ulaanbaatar, the two countries reiterated their mutual commitment to continue working on the development of diplomatic, economic and trade relations, as well as expanding cooperation in the areas of health, biotechnology and tourism.



Cuba and Mongolia established diplomatic ties on December 7, 1960, based on respect, international support and friendship.



Mongolia is a sovereign, landlocked country located in East Asia, with a population of more than 3,112,000 inhabitants in an area of just over one million square kilometers.