Cuba at UNESCO and Non-Aligned Movement Session





Havana, June 29 (ACN) Cuba’s permanent mission at the UN Education, Science and Culture Organization—UNESCO—took part at the virtual session of the Non-Aligned Movement in its UNESCO-Paris Chapter.



During the virtual forum, UNESCO deputy director general Xing Qu stressed the founding principles of the First Non-Aligned Conference, which marks its 60th anniversary, describing them as crucial in today’s context, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Meanwhile, Cuban ambassador to UNESCO Yahima Esquivel called to keep up the activism of the Non-Aligned-UNESCO at the core of the organization and she underscored its significance as a political coordination mechanism.



The diplomat also referred to the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, for the fundamental human rights and the objectives and principles of the UN Charter and the promotion of cooperation and solidarity.