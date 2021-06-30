Cuba rejects US airstrikes on Syria and Iraq





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuba firmly rejects the U.S. airstrikes against Syrian and Iraqi territories, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today on Twitter.



In his message on that social media, the island's foreign minister described these violent acts by the United States as a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.



Since Sunday, June 27, the U.S. Armed Forces bombed two weapons storage centers in Syria and one in Iraq, which were supported by Iranian militias.



As announced by U.S. press secretary John Kirby, under the direction of president Joe Biden, U.S. military forces conducted precision defensive airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups in the Iraqi-Syrian border region.



President Biden has made clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel. Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iranian-backed groups against U.S. interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks, states the U.S. Department of Defense statement.



In response to these actions, Iraqi authorities condemned the attack on their territory as unacceptable and assured that it represents a flagrant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security.