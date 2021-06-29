Cuba and Iran Ratify Excellent Intergovernmental Relations





Havana, June 28 (ACN) Cuban and Iranian lawmakers ratified on Monday the excellent intergovernmental links between their nations and their coincident views on international issues.



During a virtual exchange, the representatives of Havana and Teheran addressed opportunities to further enhance economic and commercial relations in different areas, and jointly work on the prevention and fight on the COVID-19 pandemic by developing candidate vaccines in both countries, according to the website of the Cuban Parliament.



The Iranian lawmakers reiterated their position against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, which was strengthened by the former Donald Trump administration with an additional 243 new sanctions.



The Cuban delegation to the virtual forum was made up of lawmakers Pedro Victor Simon, head of the National Trade, Gastronomy and Services Workers’ Union and president of the Cuba-Iran Friendship Parliamentary Group and by Jorge Hernandez who is also member of that group.

On the Iranian side was Abolfaz Amouei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee with Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly.