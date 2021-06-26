Cuba submits to UN report on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Cuba's progress in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the main challenges for its fulfillment are reflected in the National Voluntary Report on the subject, presented for the first time to the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.



According to a statement published on the website of the Cuban Ministry of Economy and Planning, the preparation of the document was led by the National Group for the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda, an institutional mechanism for the follow-up of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.



The text includes the work of different actors (state entities, civil society organizations, academia, companies, the non-state sector, among others), who share the strategic vision and national development priorities, and exchange experiences and good practices in order to achieve the proposed goals, according to the information.



It adds that the country is working to set up an SDG website, and also has the National Communications Campaign "Cuba, Con Paso 2030" ("Cuba, With Step 2030"), which contributes to promoting the 2030 Agenda and the National Plan for Economic and Social Development until 2030.



The Report specifies that the main obstacle to the achievement of this Agenda in the country is the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, with an accumulated damage that reaches 147.853 billion dollars, at current prices.



The priorities of the Government, presented to the United Nations, focus on continuing to promote the integral and full development of human beings, achieving economic development with equity and higher quality of life, the consolidation of ethical values and attitudes that distinguish Cuban society, as well as the achievements of the Revolution.



The text stresses that the Caribbean country is outstanding for its universal access to health, education, culture, sports, justice, security and social assistance, indispensable conditions to achieve a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable nation.



At the same time, Cuba is making progress in strengthening the environmental dimension of sustainable development, with the implementation of the State Plan to Combat Climate Change (Tarea Vida), and the priority given to disaster risk reduction.



As another achievement of the Caribbean island, the Report highlights that at the international level, it shares its experiences and good practices and places them at the service of other nations through South-South and Triangular Cooperation, and is committed to a renewed and strengthened multilateralism, solidarity-based cooperation and the search for concerted and innovative solutions.