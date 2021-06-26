ALBA-TCP members agree on the importance of unity in current times





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Participants in the 19th Summit of Heads of State of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), held on Thursday in Caracas, Venezuela, agreed on the importance of unity in the current times.



There are those who conspire to prevent us from uniting in a Great Plurinational Bloc at its roots, that is why the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) must be rescued and revitalized, said Bolivarian President Nicolás Maduro at the meeting.



Daniel Ortega, President of Nicaragua, highlighted that "the America that was occupied, subjected to blood and fire by the Spanish people, said enough and started the chariot of history", for which the Battle of Carabobo, which celebrated its 200th anniversary, was decisive.



He pointed out that two centuries later, the peoples of the region continue fighting a battle for their independence and asserted that in spite of the influence of the empire, the reunion of the peoples was achieved thanks to the revolutionary processes.



ALBA continues to be the nucleus to defend our peoples from imperialist aggression, he said.



For his part, Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, reiterated his solidarity with the peoples and governments of Bolivia and Venezuela in the face of foreign attacks and highlighted the solidarity of the Cuban people in times of pandemic.



The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, recalled the legacy of Fidel and Hugo Chávez, and highlighted that the Alliance "improves the quality of life of our peoples".



ALBA-TCP is a whole, it is more than the sum of its parts, it is up to us to defend each other and not to be taken out of the way. Our duty is to defend the Cuban Revolution and the Bolivarian Revolution, he said.



He highlighted that Cuba was the only country in the world that sent medical personnel to support Africa during the Ebola outbreak, and recalled that this is the country that the United States is blocking.



Likewise, the Chancellor of Antigua and Barbuda, Everly Chet Greene, took the opportunity to thank the people and government of the largest of the Antilles for their support since the beginning of the pandemic despite the blockade, as well as ALBA-TCP for the logistics for air transport and resources for the purchase of vaccines.



Peter David, Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry of Grenada, also thanked the organization for its support during this complex period and presented his government's application to join the ALBA Bank.



ALBA-TCP was created on December 14, 2004, by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, with the purpose of transforming Latin American societies into fairer, more cultured, participatory and solidary societies, with the elimination of inequalities and the promotion of the quality of life and participation of the peoples.



Among its main achievements are the declaration of Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua as countries free of illiteracy, and the Miracle Mission, which restored sight to more than six million people.