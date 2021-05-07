World Organizations Urge Washington to Change its Cuba Policy





Havana, May 6 (ACN) Members of agricultural and environmental organizations from around the world sent US President Joe Biden a letter asking him to change his government’s policy towards Cuba.



The letter urges the US President to roll back the failed policy led by his predecessor Donald Trump and to honor his electoral campaign promises.



The claim expresses the need to end US policies that blockade Cuba’s capacity to mitigate and adapt to climate crises and seriously limit the development of sustainable food systems, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



The letter also asks for the full reopening of the US embassy and its consular services in Havana as well as starting over bilateral exchange in crucial areas such as the environment, civil society and scientific cooperation.



The organizations sent their request as the Biden-Harris administration meet its 100dys in power while no actions have thus far been taken by that government to drop over 240 measures taken by the former Donald Trump administration against the Caribbean island nation.



the action is also a call to the world ahead of June 23rd when Cuba will once again submit to the United Nations its resolution demanding the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against its people.