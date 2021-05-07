African Union Acknowledges Cuban Internationalist Assistance





Havana, May 6 (ACN) The president of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat acknowledged the role played by Cubans in the African continent by saying that “they gave their blood for countries so far away from their geographic area.”



The African leader made his statement during a meeting Wednesday at the continental organization building with ambassadors from the member nations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, who are residing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Moussa Faki conveyed Cuban ambassador Angel Villa his gratefulness for the many medical brigades from the Caribbean nation which have helped Africa against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Meanwhile, the Cuban diplomat expressed his government acknowledgement to the continental African organization and its member states for their permanent stance against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.



Ambassador Villa said that next June 23rd Cuba expects to again have the support of all 54 African countries which are members of the African Union while submitting its report against the hostile US policy.