Cuba denounces impact of U.S. blockade on scientific-technological sector





HAVANA, May 6 (ACN) The Cuban permanent representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Yahima Esquivel, denounced today the impact of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade on her country’s scientific-technological and academic work.



During Cuba's intervention at the Intergovernmental Meeting of Experts on UNESACO's Draft Recommendation on Open Science, Esquivel warned that this unjust policy keeps scientific researchers, academics and the Cuban population in general from accessing sites and services that facilitate collaboration, exchange and training.



She added that Cuban platforms are prevented from using the DOI, one of the most widely used persistent identifiers of digital objects in open science infrastructures, which affects their interoperability.



Nor can they use computer programs that, despite being distributed under open licenses, are impossible to download and use in our country, warned the Cuban representative, adding that the U.S. also hinders Cuba’s access to international scientific and academic cooperation.

Officially imposed almost 60 years ago, the U.S. blockade makes it difficult for Cuba to get medicines, technologies and other necessary supplies.