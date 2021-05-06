Cuba urges end of violence in Colombia





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The Cuban Movement for Peace and Sovereignty of the Peoples (MovPaz Cuba) urged to cease the outrages, kidnappings, murders, lynchings and any other type of crimes and xenophobic and discriminatory attitudes against the noble Colombian people.



In a statement of solidarity with the people of Colombia, published on its website, MovPaz Cuba calls on friendly organizations around the world to raise their voices in defense of human beings who demand to live in peace, without being vilified by elites and powers that despise them.



The Movement's communication responds to the growing spiral of protests and violent confrontations that have taken place in this South American country in recent days between the forces of law and order and demonstrators, resulting in almost twenty deaths, dozens of missing persons and thousands of wounded.



We have seen, with deep regret, the fact that an increasing number of Colombian brothers and sisters have lost their lives as a result of the police brutality used to repress the unstoppable demands in that nation, in order to achieve a more just society, emphasizes MovPaz Cuba.

According to the text, the aggravated situation Colombia is going through is a result that transcends the initial protests that triggered them, linked to the end of the so-called tax reform.



It adds that it is, in truth, a scenario marked by the conjunction, among multiple factors, of the escalation of violence, economic crisis and sustained assassinations of social and union leaders - to name but a few scourges - all of which have worsened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government's nefarious handling of it.



There has also been a failure to comply with the peace agreements with the insurgency, warns the statement, and ratifies the right to build societies with justice, social equity and prosperity.



For eight consecutive days in Colombia there has been a wave of violence which, according to preliminary data from the Ombudsman's Office, has left more than 19 dead, 89 missing and thousands wounded.