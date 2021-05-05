Cuba sends condolences to Mexico after metro overpass collapse





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla extended on behalf of Cuba the most heartfelt condolences to the Mexican people and government for the loss of human lives and injuries in the Mexico City (CDMX) metro system.



Local media reported that on Monday night there was a collapse of an elevated section of Line 12 of the CDMX Metro.



Through her social media, the head of the Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, informed that the accident could be due to defective beams, and said that all investigations would be carried out later to find out the causes.



Sheinbaum highlighted that firefighters and public safety personnel have been on the scene since the first moments, and reported the death of 23 people and dozens of injured.