Cuban Study on Child Heart Aftermath after COVID on US Magazine





Havana, May 3 (ACN) The well-known US magazine MEDICC Review published a research study by Cuba experts on possible heart conditions in children who tested positive to COVID 19.



The publication stresses the Cuban COVID-19 prevention and control program and the progress of children who have got the virus with respect to the adults according to the difference of immune systems.



Cuba experts reiterate in their research study the need to early detection and on-time treatment of minors with heart conditions, which can be potentially irreversible for those who recover from COVID-19.



The MEDICC article can be reached at: https://mediccreview.org/potential-heart-problems-convalescent-covid19-children-cuban/