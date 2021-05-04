All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Peace Movement Condemns US Hostile Policy on Cuba



Havana, May 3 (ACN) The Cuban Movement for Peace and the Sovereignty of the Peoples condemned the damage inflicted on the island nation by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

In its statement, the movement refers to the strengthening of the US siege with 243 sanctions adopted by the former US Donald Trump administration, which keep intact during the current Joe Biden government.

The Peace movement calls on all friend organizations to strongly condemn the US sanctions against Cuba, which are part of the whole blockade of the island nation, which is a serious threat on peace and world stability.

The statement recalls that next June 23rd the UN General Assembly will again vote a Cuban resolution condemning the US blockade, which has been overwhelmingly backed by the international community since 1992 year after year.

