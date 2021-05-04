International Conference on World Balance Scheduled for January





Havana, May 3 (ACN) The 5th International Conference for World Balance “With All and for the Good of All” will take place in Havana on January 25-28 next year.



The conference, which is called by the Jose Marti International Solidarity Project and sponsored by the UN Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO), is a world forum for plural and multidisciplinary thinking, said Cuban permanent representative at UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel on her Twitter account.



The fourth conference gathered nearly one thousand delegates from 63 countries. The upcoming event will follow up on the debates of the World Humanities Conference, held August 2017 in Belgium.



A varied array of issues will be addressed during the 5th Conference including the experience in the fight against COVID-19, dialog and cultural diversity, the significance of solidarity, cultural policies and national identity, as well as the role of the youth. All these topics will be addressed through panels, workshops and commissions and key lectures.

For more information you can visit: http://www.porelequilibriodelmundocuba.com/