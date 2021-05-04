Cuban FM denounces threat to peace due to growth of arms industry





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) While the arms industry wastes resources needed to confront COVID-19, international peace and security continue to be threatened, denounced today on Twitter Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister.



Rodriguez Parrilla quoted data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and noted that global military spending increased by 2.6 % in 2020, despite a 4.4 % contraction in global GDP.



According to a SIPRI report published last April 26, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, military spending increased to almost two trillion dollars in 2020.



The text refers that the two countries that spent the most in this sector were the United States, with 39% of the world military expenditure and China, with 13%.



The U.S. thus shows an increase in military consumption for the third consecutive year in 2020, after seven years of decline.