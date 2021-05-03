Cuba regrets death of former foreign minister of Peru





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Foreign Minister, lamented on his Twitter account the death of Rafael Roncagliolo, former foreign minister of Peru.



The Cuban Foreign Minister expressed his condolences to the government of the South American country, as well as to Roncagliolo's family and friends.



The Cuban embassy in Peru expressed on Saturday its sorrow for the death of the diplomat, who maintained a long friendship with the Caribbean country.



In a message on Twitter, the diplomatic legation wrote that "In our memory will forever remain his firm condemnation of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, which he made clear at the United Nations".