Cuba ratifies condemnation of terrorist attack on its embassy to Washington in 2020





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, ratified today his country's condemnation of the armed attack on the Havana embassy to Washington, which took place a year ago.



The Cuban diplomat pointed out on Twitter that the U.S. government has not yet classified this act as terrorist, and yet it has included Cuba in its list of state sponsors of this scourge.



For his part, Rogelio Sierra, rector of the " Raul Roa Garcia" Higher Institute of International Relations, said on the same social media that this event was the result of the hateful attitude promoted by the U.S. against Cuba.



In the early morning of April 30, 2020, Alexander Alazo, a U.S. resident of Cuban origin, fired a gun at the Embassy building, with no damage to the mission's personnel, but material damage to the building resulting from the impact of the shots.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of the republic, on that occasion assured that the attack is an act of hatred, consistent with the hostility of the U.S. administration towards Cuba.



In addition, in a TV interview, foreign minister Rodriguez Parrilla accused the U.S. government of its complicit silence in the attack.